HAWK TAKES

As the NFL Draft approaches, the New England Patriots are preparing for their most important draft in the post-Brady era. With the 3rd overall pick the Patriots are in line to be in the running for some of the absolute best talents in the 2024 draft class. With stellar Quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels to stud receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr, you would think the Patriots would aim to spark the offense. Unfortunately that reality is looking grim. Very grim.

There have been several reports throughout the Pro-day cycle, a cycle where draft prospects showcase their talents to NFL coaches and scouts, that the Patriots are eyeing to take a Quarterback with the 3rd overall pick which is great. But what’s not so great is which Quarterback they’re eyeing.

They could have either 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels or UNC QB Drake Maye who is a raw talent. Instead, the Pats are eyeing Michigan QB JJ McCarthy… who is like the 6th best QB in the entire class. Somehow, in some remarkable way the Patriots continue to aggravate and disappoint fans. If you look at the stats, McCarthy is as “mid” as they could possibly come.

He’s built like Zach Wilson, like a carbon copy. He has a canon but has shown zero proof that he can actually carry a team or manage a team. At Michigan, he was a product of Jim Harbaugh’s mastery. He would’ve flopped everywhere else in the country if he wasn’t at Michigan. The fact that the Patriots are even considering this clown should be the red flag of all red flags.

Story continues below advertisement

First of all in free agency with all this money they had, they failed to secure a major free agent that wasn’t re-signing. After all the talk of change they made virtually none besides the coaching staff. This roster is awful, absolutely awful. If they decide to take McCarthy they will become the laughing stock of the whole league. They will essentially become the Jets when they drafted Zach Wilson, an absolute circus of a team.

Another big issue is how cheap the team has been with all this money they have. The Kraft’s should be ashamed of themselves for not doing whatever it takes to bring this team back to life. It is absolutely disgusting that they failed to help Mac Jones.

It is disgusting how they handled the coaching staff prior to Bill Belichick leaving with the whole Matt Patricia and Joe Judge fiasco. There is absolutely no desire at all to invest in their team (and don’t even get me going on how the Krafts have been handling the New England Revolution too).

There are a few solutions to this whole dumpster fire of a team. The first is with the 3rd pick in the draft, they should take Marvin Harrison Jr. Besides QB, a receiver is the biggest need for the Patriots and in a QB heavy draft, there is room to get one later on. Which brings me to the next step which is to draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with our second round pick. He is seasoned and is ready for the NFL.

Regardless of which QB the Pats draft, it’s expected that Jacoby Brissett will start the season with the expectation that the rookie will come in after a few games. If need be we can trade up even into the first round to get Nix if it is deemed necessary. I would then draft the rest based off of our need to bulk up our offensive line and secondary.

Another solution is to draft either Daniels or Maye at 3 then proceed to scout the trade market for a receiver. In the meantime they could bring in Tyler Boyd and Michael Thomas at receiver. While both aren’t in their primes anymore, they can be used as mentors for Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas who are two budding receivers and the only bright spots of last season.

All the while taking some of the stress off of Douglas and Bourne. With whatever remaining money the Patriots have they should go get David Bakhtiari at left tackle. While he is an injury prone flight risk, when he’s healthy there are few better than him on the offensive line.

There are several solutions that can get the Patriots back on the winning track. However, it appears that the front office and ownership actually don’t care about that. No matter how you draw it, if the Patriots don’t make the right decision and draft JJ McCarthy, get ready for the Patriots to be on 0-17 watch with absolutely zero hope in sight. That’s the take.