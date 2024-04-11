Mens basketball coach Keith Dickson retiring after nearly 40 years of excellance

Saint Anselm men’s basketball has been a staple on the campus since its inception. Throughout the years the team has competed at the highest level as well as winning the Hilltop several conference championships. However, the team will go through a change that will change the program forever.

After 37 seasons, Head Coach Keith Dickson has announced that he will be retiring. Since taking over the team in 1986, Coach Dickson blazed a legacy that was felt throughout the Hilltop. With 719 career wins, Coach Dickson consistently exemplified excellence in NCAA Division II Basketball.

His 719 wins rank him not just first in the NE10 all time in wins, but also ninth all time in the history of NCAA Division II Basketball. Coach Dickson also ranks in an elite club of 5 active NCAA coaches across all ranks with 700+ wins with one institution. Dickson is in a company like legendary coach Jim Boehiem of Syracuse in this category.

This record and honor is something Coach Dickson holds dear. In a statement from the College, Dickson said “Not too many people in this profession get to stay in one place for so long and it has truly meant the world to me and my family. I have had the opportunity to coach so many great players along the way and was fortunate to coach a lot of great teams. I am extremely proud of our program and will continue to cherish the many great relationships that have been developed during my tenure.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Coach Dickson was a part of several memorable moments for Hawks Basketball. His favorites include beating Nova Southern back in the Elite 8 and advancing to the Final 4 of the 2019 NCAA tournament. “Great win for our school, our league and our region” he explained.

Other moments include a David and Goliath moment back 2000 where the Hawks defeated Adelphi to advance to the Elite 8. At the time the Hawks were underdogs and were able to defy the odds and come out on top.

Most of all, Coach loved every single one of the NE10 titles he won. “There is nothing like cutting down the nets after winning a championship,” he said. While Dickson heads into retirement, he will sorely miss the connections and relationships he has formed with players and staff.

“The relationships that are built between a player and a coach over the course of a season/career. To see them struggle, to help them succeed and to watch them grow is all part of the process,” He said. Dickson continued to say in terms of competition and the game, he will miss the preparation. “I will miss the preparation that goes into building a unit. The skill work, daily practice, film breakdown and game planning that all help decides success or failure,” he continued.

Lastly, like many sports legends at the end of their careers, he will miss the intensity and competition. “Let’s face it – mostly all coaches are Type A personalities and I’m no different. This I might miss most of all,” he said.

Throughout his near 40 year tenure on the Hilltop, Coach Dickson has seen many changes in college sports. From rule changes, to play styles in an ever changing game, Dickson has found new and creative ways to adjust and adapt to the modern game. The sentiment of evolution was one Dickson emphasized in regards to where he sees the future of College Basketball.

“I think college basketball is always in a state of evolution. If you don’t adapt along the way you will not achieve continued success. I think we have done a great job of adapting over the years while still keeping the foundation in place on how we want to play the game and build our program.” He continued “college athletics has changed significantly in the last few years with the new rules concerning the transfer portal and addition of NIL money. Although the NIL money is in Division I it has changed the thought process of players at all levels.”

Coach Dickson’s retirement is set to shake up Hawks basketball. However, the Hawks already have gotten started on building the program around alumni Chris Santo ‘15, who is set to take over as the Head Coach of the Hawks. The young coach, in a statement from the college congratulated Dickson on his legendary career.

“His impact on the college, the league, and the program is nothing short of remarkable. I’m grateful to have experienced his leadership as both a player and assistant coach, and understand the culture that he’s leaving behind. I couldn’t imagine a better mentor.” said Santo.

Coach Dickson has full confidence in his successor, who he had the pleasure of coaching during his time on the Hilltop.

“He understands the college and the culture that has been developed in our program over the years.” said Dickson “I think our current student-athletes will enjoy playing for him and he’ll help keep Saint A’s in the upper echelon of the NE10.”

Coach Dickson feels as if the program is “in great hands” with Santo taking over as Head Coach. He also believes his successor can build off of the near 4 decades of success he has built. “I think that Chris will be able to connect with our Alumni base over the last 40 years and continue to make us proud.” said Coach.

While the book of Coach Keith Dickson’s career comes to a close, a new one opens with Coach Santo. However, it can not be ignored the work Coach Dickson has done on the Hilltop. While the 2003 Saint Anselm Athletics Hall of Famer begins a new chapter, he has solidified as one of the, if not the greatest coach the NE10 has seen.

His presence will be missed in his locker room, but his impact will be felt for years to come. Coach Dickson exemplified what it meant to be a coach, mentor, and most importantly, an Anselmian.