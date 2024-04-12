Beyond the finish line: Progress of the track and field facility slow

The Saint Anselm College track and field team has emerged as a powerhouse, with its athletes achieving remarkable success with their first appearance on the track. Nestled in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saint Anselm College has created a culture of excellence, and the recently developed track and field program has become a testament to the dedication and talent of athletes and coaches.

Founded in 1890, Saint Anselm College boasts a rich history of academic and athletic achievement. The track and field team has, despite being a new program, has obtained widespread recognition for their outstanding performances in various competitions. Under the guidance of dedicated coaches and with the support of the college community, the team has continued to reach new heights and set new standards of excellence.

One of the defining features of the Saint Anselm College track and field team is its commitment to fostering both individual and collective success. From sprinters to distance runners, throwers to jumpers, each member of the team plays a vital role in its overall performance.

Through rigorous training regimens, strategic coaching, and unwavering determination, these athletes have perfected their skills and risen to the top of their respective events. The team’s success extends far beyond the confines of its home turf. Competing in as far as the NE-10 Indoor Track & Field Championship, Saint Anselm College track and field athletes have showcased their talent on a larger stage.

Whether it’s competing in the Northeast-10 Conference championships or preparing to fight for national titles, these athletes have proven themselves to be formidable competitors, capable of going head-to-head with some of the best in the country.

The success of the Saint Anselm College track and field team is also a testament to the dedication and expertise of its coaching staff. Led by experienced head coach, Brian Stankiewicz, who is deeply invested in the success and well-being of his athletes. Stankiewicz is assisted by: Sarah Panteleos, Lexi Neuwirth, Patrick Forrest, George Jumpp, and Chase Draus.

These coaches not only impart technical skills and strategies but also instill values such as discipline, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Despite the late start of the Saint Anselm College track and field team, the team has achieved numerous milestones and achievements. The team has consistently demonstrated its prowess on the track, in the field, and in the classroom.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed, as the team continues to attract top-tier talent and gain recognition as one of the premier track and field programs in the region. The team provides some of the top runners in the conference with numerous athletes attending this indoor season’s championships.

The Saint Anselm College track and field team remains focused on continuous improvement and growth. Through ongoing training, competition, and academic pursuits, the athletes strive to push their limits and reach new heights of achievement. The team has already begun their preparation for their outdoor track and field season. Athletes compete against one another to push their limits for this upcoming season. Whether it’s breaking personal records, qualifying for prestigious meets, or earning academic honors, the team is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Beyond the achievements, the Saint Anselm College track and field team takes pride in its role as ambassadors for the college community. The athletes understand the importance of representing Saint Anselm College with dignity, integrity, and pride. These athletes volunteer their time at numerous events on campus, they embody the values of the college and serve as role models for future generations of student-athletes. Saint Anselm College Track and Field athlete’s run into their first obstacle which comes with a new program.

The track and field team, as well as the staff, is eagerly awaiting to break ground for their own track and field for practice use. Coach Stankiewicz stated that this obstacle that they “.. [remained] excited and grateful to the Department, the College, and the Board of Trustees for their investment into starting and building this program and providing [them], as a staff, the resources needed to be successful and provide the best experience possible.”

Though it is challenging to schedule practices and private training, the staff and athletes are overcoming this obstacle to the best of their abilities. Looking ahead, the future looks bright for the Saint Anselm College track and field team.

With a winning combination of talent, dedication, and support, the team is poised to build upon its current successes and achieve even greater heights in the years to come. As they continue to train, compete, and inspire, the athletes of the Saint Anselm College track and field team will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the world of collegiate athletics.