Catching up with Anselmian runners of the Boston Marathon

The 128th Boston Marathon saw over 26,000 runners head to the start line according to the Boston Athletic Association. First-time and returning runners, consisting of qualifiers, representatives of charitable organizations and others in-between, gathered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Athletes’ dedicated training and fundraising came down to the final 24.8 mile task that brought them straight into Boston, culminating in the crossing the finish line on Boylston Street.

Unlike last year, it was a clear day with warm temperatures as the waves took off, making it a challenging trek. The anticipation and excitement were as contagious as they were intense.

Among the sea of runners were some of Saint Anslem’s very own. Members of the Crier staff caught up with a few of the runners after the well-known Marathon. Holly Hamel, an Administrative Assistant in the Admissions office got to experience her first Marathon. Running on behalf of The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, Hamel says it was a one-of-a-kind experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was amazing,” Hamel said. “The crowds, there were just so many people. The whole town, The whole city was Marathon. We met some pro athletes. We met all kinds of people from the U.S., Australia, and Finland.”

For Marathon runners, preparations involving consistent training is essential. Hamel shared her journey leading up to Monday, experiencing some of her own challenges before the race, beating the odds, and finishing the course.

“I had knee surgery two days before I was told that I got the bib for the Marathon,” Hamel explained. “I trained for 20 weeks, I just worked through the pain mostly. The rehab helped a lot. I listened to whatever they told me to do.”

She adds that it was all worth it when race day came. “I tried to soak in as much as I could, but it was hot. I did have a little case of heat exhaustion in the middle. I got over it,” she said. “The crowds were just so encouraging and loud and louder and louder and louder.”

Hamel shared the reason she ran was because of her own daughter.

“So she ran the Boston in 2019, and I was jealous,” she explained. “I cheered her along, but I was totally jealous and I said, ‘One day, I’ve got to do it with you.’ And we got bibs together. I was so happy to do it with my daughter, and I don’t think I would have done it if it wasn’t for her.”

Holly was not the only Saint A’s familiar on Marathon Monday. Women’s Golf coach, Tara Watt, was also present for her third marathon. In 2007, Watt completed the New York Marathon.

“I swore off marathons after I did that because it was one of the hardest things I ever did,” Watt explained. “So last year was my, like, comeback year.”

In light of this year’s Marathon, Watt overcame a recent injury. She says she never thought she would be able to complete this year’s race.

“I had spinal surgery in May of last year,” she said. “Which, unfortunately, I got injured prior to last year’s marathon. So, if you would have told me last year that I’d get a second chance at Boston, I would have been like, ‘Whatever.’”

However, Watt accomplished her own goal, something she once did not think was possible: beating the Marathon in under 5 hours. Her final time for the 128th was approximately 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Watt had the chance to run the 2024 Marathon after entering a contest on social media.

“I entered an Instagram contest, from Poland Springs, and I won a free bib,” she said. “I was one of 15 people that won, it immediately brought me to tears because it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, … I get to do this again!’”

After recovering from her injury and securing her win, Watt was back in Marathon mode and began her training.

“I went right to running, but I actually had to take seven months off of running to heal from my back surgery,” she explained. “So, I started running back in December, and then I found out I got into Boston. Training started mid-January and [I] ran, you know, all through the winter, the single-digit freezing winter days.”

Arriving at Athletes’ Village in the early morning, Watt ran with a friend who was also on the Poland Springs team. The period before Watt’s wave line-up was filled with anticipation.

“We had two hours of sitting on the lawn,” she said. “So, you’re sitting there and, you know, your thoughts are there, and, you know, you’re trying to fuel yourself and you’re putting on the sunscreen and there’s thousands and thousands of people.”

Just after 11:00 a.m., Tara began her journey, making her goal breaking finish.

“I had so many emotions,” she recalled. “Pretty sure I cried; it was just-it was overwhelming. The crowds were deafening.”

For those looking to start running, and even get a bib for their first marathon, Watt left one strong piece of advice.

“Anybody can do it, she said. “It doesn’t matter if you run a five-minute mile or a 16-minute mile.”

Watt also added, it’s not about the mileage, but about who the event will help. “It’s, the amount of money that [the] Boston Marathon raises for charities is millions and beyond, and it’s just truly inspiring.”

The Boston began 1897,the oldest annual marathon according to the B.A.A.—just a few years after the founding of Saint Anselm College. On behalf of the Crier, we would like to extend our congratulations to all those who participated.