Chris Santo’15 takes the helm of Hilltop men’s basketball

In a significant transition for the Saint Anselm College Men’s Basketball program, former player Chris Santo has been appointed as the head coach, succeeding the retiring Keith Dickson. Santo, who played for the Saint Anselm Hawks from 2012 to 2015, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the program’s culture to his new role.

Santo’s journey with the Hawks began as a star player before transitioning to the coaching staff in 2016. During his tenure as an assistant coach under Keith Dickson, Santo played a pivotal role in the team’s success. The team secured two Northeast-10 Conference postseason titles and made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division II tournaments, earning an East Region Championship in 2019.

Since rejoining the program as an assistant coach, Santo has contributed significantly to the team’s impressive record, ending with an 89-32 overall record with 60 victories over conference opponents. Under his guidance, Saint Anselm has maintained an active streak of eight NCAA Division II postseason tournament appearances, ranking third nationally in this regard.

Santo’s coaching prowess has earned him recognition beyond the college level. In 2018, he was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as one of the 30-under-30 honorees, which acknowledges promising young coaches in men’s college basketball across all divisions. His coaching excellences were noted in 2020 when he was named one of the 50 Impactful NCAA Division II Assistants by Silver Waves Media.

Before returning to Saint Anselm, Santo gained valuable experience with Falken Cynergi Virtus in Malta, where he helped lead the team to a remarkable 27-3 record and the MBA First Division Championship.

Santo’s own playing career at Saint Anselm was marked by outstanding achievements. He played a large role in the team’s success, earning three NCAA Tournament bids and making an appearance in the 2014 NCAA East Regional Final. Santo’s senior year was particularly remarkable, averaging 21.4 points per game and earning accolades such as the Northeast-10 Player of the Year, All-NE-10 First Team selection, and NABC All-America Team recognition.

His contributions to the program extend beyond the court. Santo graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education and history, embodying the values of academic excellence and athletic achievement that Saint Anselm College holds dear.

It is an extraordinary privilege to have a player return as a head coach. Chris Santo dedicated years to the team as both a player and a coach, giving this position a deeper meaning to him. “I played here, I graduated from here, and I got my start in the coaching business here. This is a truly special place. I’m so proud to be taking over this program and it means a lot to me that we do well”, Santo’s quote originates from an interview question where he was questioned about being an athlete from the exact program he is taking over. Santo’s deeper connection to the school, the program, and the players will give him a new perspective and edge.

As Santo takes the helm of the men’s basketball team, he carries with him a deep commitment to the program’s success and a vision for continued excellence both on and off the court. With his blend of experience, leadership, and passion for the game, Santo is poised to lead the Hawks to new heights in the seasons to come.

When coach Santo was questioned about his goals for the upcoming season he responded that “…the standard Coach Dickson had … will be the standard [he will have]. On a more personal level, [he hoped they] can produce a product on the court that the alumni that have gone through [the] program [will] be proud of.”

Coach Santo’s experience, dedication, and pride within the collegiate basketball scene gave him that step up above all other candidates. The students of Saint Anselm College buzz about the future of the men’s basketball program and we are grateful to know that the program has been handed down to a talented and prospective coach. Best of luck to Coach Chris Santo as he steps into this role.