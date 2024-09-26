Saints defeat Cowboys in a Sunday blowout

On Sunday, September 15, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 44-19. Off the bat, this game started off exciting with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Saints Quarterback Derek Carr to Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed in the first quarter. The Cowboys were soon able to respond to this with a 65-yard touchdown pass between Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter. Despite this however, the Cowboys were unable to take the lead at any point in the first half thanks in part to Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara who scored 3 touchdowns in first half including a 60-yard running touchdown. Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo also played a critical role in the Saints victory through an interception from Dak Prescott resulting in another possession and eventually, another touchdown. By halftime, the Saints were leading against the Cowboys with a score of 35-16. With all the pressure on Dallas, they were most likely looking to make a comeback going into the second half. This was seen by how Dak Prescott was able to throw a 40-yard pass to Wide Receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third quarter. However, despite this impressive pass, the possession eventually resulted in a field goal after the Cowboys almost lost it due to a fumble. And even if the Cowboys believed that if by some small chance they could make a comeback, the Saint’s victory was only further solidified after Alvin Kamara delivered a 4th touchdown by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Saints were already up 41-19, but the Cowboys were still trying to give their best effort as Safety Donovan Wilson was able to intercept the ball from Derek Carr after a failed pass to Wide Receiver Chris Olave due to the ball being close to his fingertips. The Saints however responded to this immediately with an interception from Safety Tyrann Mathieu. And while the Cowboys made an increased effort to score in this final quarter, they were unsuccessful in doing such while the Saints were able to kick one more field goal resulting in the final score of 44-19. After the game, Cornerback Paulson Adebo was interviewed with the Saints after his huge interception return where he said “[i]t’s important to try to put the offense on the short field to be able to capitalize on those turnovers and get points out of them so also anytime I can show my speed I feel like that’s a plus for me.” Later in the interview he was asked about the touchdown from CeeDee Lamb where he added “[m]e and Tai had a play that we wish we could get back, but I think overall we kind of stuck to what the game plan was and the game plan that our coaches put in place… I think altogether we just kind of stuck to the game plan.” Meanwhile, Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott was also asked in an interview with the Cowboys how he felt about losing this week after winning last week against the Cleveland Browns. In it he said “[n]o games are played on paper… that’s simply why you can’t listen to other people’s opinions… now we’ve got to reset, we’ve got to respond. We’re not going undefeated I mean it hadn’t been done in 50 years.” After the game, the Saints now hold a win/loss record of 2-0 for the season so far and the Cowboys have a win/loss record of 1-1 so far. However, what makes the game special outside its many highlights is that it is a scoragami where 44-19 is the 1068th unique final score in NFL history. And despite the impressive victory for the Saints and the embarrassing loss for the Cowboys, it is safe to assume that this game will go down in history for its both unique score and exciting plays.

