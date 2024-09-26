Women’s volleyball aiming to reclaim NE-10 glory

With the start of a new volleyball season, the Hawks have taken the court and brought in both tough losses and exciting wins. Players, friends, family, and coaching staff were ready to kickoff a new season on Sept. 5 against Lynn University where they unfortunately fell short in three sets.

Following the announcement of the 2024 schedule, on Aug. 16 the Northeast-10 Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released placing Saint Anselm in the number 7 spot five points short from 6. With new Head Coach Anna McGann the Hawks are looking forward to her leading the Hawks to many victories.

“This year Coach Anna and Mo have pushed us, as a team, to be physically prepared for the season,” said graduate student Jada Burdier. Coach Anna kept her team in check whether it was meetings about their goals for the season or enforcing the Hawks to run a series of drills, as they call “Court work” and communication on the court at practice.

Heading into the season, Hawks volleyball made sure of the mental and physical preparations it was going to take to have another strong season.

“As a team, we kept each other accountable during the summer to maintain our strength training and athletic goals for the season,” said Burdier. Focusing on their off season training was going to “ensure we had the endurance and strength to compete at a high level throughout the season.”

As the season came into action, the team had their moments of challenges against their opponents. This past weekend, September 13 and September14, the Hawks took it to New York against the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Molloy. The team fell short in four sets against Molloy and took the University of Pittsburgh into a fifth set which would unfortunately leave the Hawks with a loss with each set only being within a few points of one another. So far this season the Hawks have a total of 378 kills with Sophomore, Hollyn Frano, leading in kills with a total of 133.

The Hawks are strong and have the ability to carry teams into the fifth set. There is no doubt that the Hawks will be able to surprise their opponents with a majority underclassmen team.

“It is especially rewarding in my final year, as a Grad student, to witness underclassmen step up and become more and more confident as the season goes on,” Burdier said.

The Hawks will continue to carry their way through the season with determination and communication. The one thing that sets this team apart from others is their ability to work together and “not on individual performances”. The team makes sure to communicate on and off the court and support one another throughout each match.

The team does not measure their success on the wins and losses they face throughout the season, but by their determination and drive that each athlete brings to the team.

“For the rest of the season, I hope we continue to build on the progress we’ve made. I’d love to see us finish strong, with us making it to Regionals,” said Burdier. “I’m excited to see where we can go as a team!”

The Hawks take it home on Tuesday, September 24 at 7:00 PM against Franklin Pierce, so wish your Lady Hawks good luck for the rest of their season!