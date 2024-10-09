Senior Spotlight: Will Twadell desires to impact the gridiron

Senior Will Twadell has been playing football since third grade and took it to the collegiate level playing Division II. Football has been one of those things that Twadell looks forward to each year, knowing every fall, football season returns. Not only does he get excitement from being able to watch it, but he knows he can return to the turf with his teammates and reach for a championship title.

Twadell’s college plans did not include playing football, until halfway through his Senior year of high school. Throughout high school Twadell played football, basketball, and was a member of the track and field team at Marblehead Highschool. “I didn’t really know where I wanted to go to school” Twadell said. That following that year, he attended Prep School at Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine, which made Twadell “very football focused” marking the moment he knew he wanted to play college football.

During Twadell’s time here at Saint Anselm, he started his debut season as a wide receiver, playing eight games in 2021. The following season in 2022, Twadell only appeared in three games due to an injury but bounced back in 2023 playing in eight games recording 47 yards on five catches and had a career high two receptions for 27 yards.

The 2024 season is a strong start for the wide receiver. On Saturday, September 28 the Hawks faced Southern Connecticut State ending with a 31-28 win. Twadell made a strong contribution, leading the team with a new career-high with eight catches, 126 receiving yards, and his second touchdown reception of the season. Even with a stellar start, Twadell acknowledged how the team has been playing together as a cohesive unit and “everything has been clicking for offense”.

“It’s a team sport so I can’t take credit for any amount of success. My stats have been great because our team has been playing great” said Twadell. “I think I’m just the biproduct of everything being nice and cohesive” he added.

One aspect of football that Twadell admires is the relationship and bonds between him and his teammates. “Every fall season I get into the mode of being around a team” Twadell said. “In our case its 120 plus kids and I love just messing around in the locker room and on the field, they’re some of my best friends”.

Twadell’s love and support for his team was clear. For Twadell it is not about his individual actions but working together and fighting hard together. As a team “Our goal is to win the championship every year, our goal doesn’t really change” Twadell said. “As far as my contribution it would be the same, it’s just doing my job” added Twadell.

As Twadell looks forward, his plans with football remain uncertain, he does not have any plans yet. The one thing he does look forward to is the rest of the season. “I’m hoping we can play really well the rest of the season and hoping to win the NE10 and hopefully get a playoff bid”. The Hawks remain 2-2 this season so far, but with motivation and the right attitude Twadell is confident the Hawks can make it far.

‘I want to leave a good mark for the underclassmen too’ Twadell stated. ‘I think that’s pretty important as a senior to keep the culture the same and have a winning attitude for the rest of their years too’