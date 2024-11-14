Saint Anselm Dance Team balances passion and performance

The Saint Anselm College Dance Team has become a big part of the game day experience for Hawks fans, bringing energy and spirit to the sidelines of football and men’s basketball games. This season, senior co-captain Jillian Olbrys, a three-year team member, offers an inside look at what it’s like to lead the team and what drives her passion for dance.

For Jillian, dance filled a gap she felt upon arriving at Saint Anselm. “Growing up, I was a gymnast and a cheerleader,” she shares. “Coming to college, I knew I wanted to do something more, but we don’t have either of those sports, so I decided to try out for the dance team.” After watching the dance team perform, Olbrys felt inspired to join. Making the team has allowed her to form strong bonds with teammates that fuel her commitment each season. “The bond I have with these girls has kept me so passionate about this team,” she adds.

The team’s training schedule is structured but demanding. Weekly practices on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings—occasionally Thursdays before a game—allow the team to learn and perfect routines. “We typically learn the choreography the first two days, then work on perfecting it for the game the next two days,” Jillian explains. As co-captains, Jillian and fellow captain Megan create all halftime and sideline routines, encouraging input from the team. “If something feels off, we’re always open to feedback. We want everyone to feel confident and comfortable with each move.”

Balancing her studies as a nursing major with the demands of being a team captain requires careful planning. “It’s no easy task,” says Olbrys. “Having a set schedule has made it much better to manage my time so I can give all my attention to the team.”

One of the most cherished team traditions is the annual scavenger hunt, where captains organize a fun and competitive bonding event around campus. Small events like these, ones not seen from the outside, are so important to team camaraderie and bonding.

In terms of performance, the dance team gravitates toward pop music, fitting routines to energize fans at each game. While the team has historically performed at football and men’s basketball games, Jillian and Megan are exploring the possibility of expanding into other sports. “We would absolutely love to expand,” she says. “We’ve strictly done football and men’s basketball, but we’re excited to explore new opportunities for the team.” The team has already started making strides to bettering the team with new uniforms for this season. The girls now wear classic pleated skirts with shell tops which were first shown off at a warmer football game this season. During colder seasons the team was also issued matching sweatshirts and fashionable glasses for sidelines during football games.

For prospective dancers, Olbrys advises approaching tryouts with a positive mindset. “Tryouts can be nerve-wracking, but as long as you give it your all, that’s what the captains are looking for. We want team members who bring passion and enthusiasm to each performance.”

With leaders like Jillian and Megan at the helm, the Saint Anselm College Dance Team continues to thrive, building both a family of dancers and a presence on game days. Fans can look forward to even more spirited performances as the team explores new opportunities.