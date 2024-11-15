Men’s basketball begins season with all eyes on the NE10 title

The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team is gearing up for an exciting season under new head coach Chris Santo. With seven new players and a roster filled with fresh talent, Santo is optimistic about building a cohesive unit capable of competing in the competitive Northeast-10 Conference.

“We have seven new guys—half of our roster,” said Santo. “It’s a massive turnover for what Saint Anselm is used to. We’re working every day to try to speed up the process of becoming cohesive. Adjusting to a new system takes time, but the team’s commitment to learning is evident.”

The team is also coming in with high-profile transfers, including Juju Ramirez, a 6’9” forward from a Division I program. Juju is expected to bring valuable experience and skills. “Juju is going to play a big role for us,” Santo said. “He’s a skilled forward.” Juju is going to become a pivotal player offensively and defensively.

Returning guard Josh Morissette is a fan favorite and a promising leader on the court. “Josh has everything he needs to become one of the program’s greats,” Santo noted. “He’s shown incredible skill and is now stepping up as a leader. It’s exciting to see his growth.”

Leadership on the team is embodied by senior Jadon Archer, the team’s unanimous choice for captain. “Jadon has really bought into what I’m preaching,” Santo said. “He plays hard and does whatever it takes to help the team. That sense of urgency and dedication is what we need.”

The season began with an exhibition match against the University of Vermont, where Saint Anselm held a seven-point lead with four minutes remaining before narrowly losing. Despite the outcome, Santo is optimistic, viewing the game as a learning opportunity. “It’s encouraging to know we can compete with a team of that caliber, but it was also a reminder that winning is hard. We need to be on the right side of that line between winning and losing more often.”

Looking ahead, Santo has set high but attainable goals. The goal is to win the Northeast-10, “but for now, [they’re] focused on improving each day.” Santo told me during our interview.

For Santo, leading the Hawks holds special meaning. “This is my third time choosing to live in Manchester and be part of this community,” he said. “Taking over for a coach like Keith Dickson, who led this program for 38 years, is an honor. I’m not trying to be Coach Dickson—I have to be myself—but I want to carry on the culture and build something special here at Saint Anselm.”

As the team prepared for its season opener, Santo emphasized the importance of patience and growth. The Hawks tipped off their season in Buffalo where they stole a clean win against Roberts Wesleyan this past weekend. Sean McCarthy led the score board with 20 points, and four other hawks scored in the double digits. The Hawks are starting this season off strong with a 109-69 victory. Best of luck this season, and Go Hawks!