Men’s club hockey triumphs over Norwich Cadets in home game

The Saint Anselm College Hawks took on the Norwich University Cadets in an matchup on November 11th at Sullivan Arena. In front of a rowdy crowd, the Hawks played an aggressive and competitive game, ultimately emerging victorious with a final score of 3-2.

The game started off with Norwich taking an early lead, finishing the first period up 1-0. The Cadets appeared to be better than they were. The Hawks struggled to find their rhythm. However, the Saint Anselm squad returned in the second period with renewed energy, quickly turning the tide of the game.

In the second period the puck did not meet the net for some time as both teams fought. After some time two of the Saint Anselm hawks were able to score. In a standout performance defensemen, Charlie Even, wearing number 11, scored the third goal of the game at the 3:13 mark of the second period, putting Saint Anselm in the lead, 3-1. This period was marked by aggressive plays and multiple penalties as both teams fought intensely for control.

One of the game’s highlights came when Hawks goalie Dillon Bloom, number 30, made an impressive save just two minutes into the second period, blocking a powerful shot which was stopped by Bloom’s left side. Bloom’s agility and quick reflexes kept Saint Anselm ahead, much to the delight of the home fans.

The Cadets fought back in the final period, narrowing the score to 3-2, but the Hawks’ defense held strong, sealing the win. The enthusiastic crowd, though described as loud, provided a spirited backdrop to a memorable game.

Saint Anselm’s victory over Norwich continues their strong start to the season and builds momentum as they prepare for more tough matchups ahead.