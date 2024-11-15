Women’s ice hockey reaching for championship with new coach

The women of the Saint Anselm Ice Hockey Team took to the ice on Friday October 4 at Holy Cross where the Hawks unfortunately took a 1-5 loss. The rest of the season so far has been a whirlwind of wins and losses with a 4-8-0 overall record and a 4-3-0 conference record. Despite these losses, the Hawks continue to persevere and push through to reclaim a spot in the championship, which they have reached every season since the 2017-18 until the 2022-2023 season.

Under new coaching with Head Coach Sam Ftorek and new assistant coach Jessica Salisbury, the Hawks have been learning to adjust. “It’s been good in a lot of ways, he’s introduced a lot of new systems and basically a whole new environment. I think with a new coach everyone worked even harder in the off season and came more prepared this season more than the following seasons”, said Senior Captain Tyra Turner. With efforts made by Ftorek and Salisbury and the preparation in preseason, the Hawks give it their all.

“Preparation starts pretty much at the end of last season”, said Senior Captain Heather McAvoy. “You take some time off to give your body some rest and then you’re basically back into it training for next season getting stronger and getting faster, doing everything you can to come ready to go in August”, McAvoy added. Moving forward the Hawks remain positive and optimistic to have another strong season.

With a coaching change and a shorter roster than the Hawks are used to, they understand the adversity they have faced and are collectively coming together to overcome it and it will all start to click for the Hawks on the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

One team the Hawks look forward to playing this season is Long Island University, whom they consider to be one of their rivals within the last few years, on December 4 and 5. “It’s always such an aggressive game with such high emotions. It’s two very talented teams, it’s a fun game”, Turner said. The Hawks faced Long Island last season when they fell short in overtime 1-2 in both games. There is no doubt they are eager to make a powerful comeback.

With the thought of playoffs and a championship win, the Hawks are determined to make the push to get there after reaching it for five straight seasons from 2017-2023. “There’s no doubt we have the talent and ability, it’s about getting on the same page and working through the adversity we’ve been facing lately”, McAvoy said. Turner added that with eight upperclassmen, “It’s our last time playing hockey so everyone is just willing to do what it takes to win.”

Captain Tyra Turner recently was named NEWHA Player of the Month on October 30 bringing in seven points in nine games. Turner has reached ninety four career points which is narrowing the gap on the career accomplishment of one hundred. “It definitely did not just come overnight. I’ve been working really hard and it was unexpected” Turner said.

With it being the final year for Senior Captains Tyra Turner and Heather Mcavoy, they hope to leave a mark and leave the team better than when they found it. With the challenges faced this season so far, “what’s most important to me is that the captain unit can come together collectively to start truly being the example to set for the rest of the team” McAvoy said. The team has grown over the years and the two captains hope that the Saint Anselm Women’s Ice Hockey team gets on more people’s radar and becomes one of the top division one schools in the future.

Good luck Hawks, finish strong, and bring a championship home to the nest!