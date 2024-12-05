Saint Anselm Field Hockey captures Hilltop’s first NCAA National Championship with win over Kutztown University

The Saint Anselm College field hockey team made history on Sunday, capturing the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship with a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory against Kutztown University at Saints Field, Limestone University. The win not only secured the national title but also marked a milestone for Saint Anselm College, as it became the first national title in any sport for the institution. This achievement has sent waves of pride and excitement throughout the Saint Anselm community, and will be a moment that is celebrated for years to come.

The championship match was an intense battle, with both teams showcasing their elite-level talent and determination. Saint Anselm’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure was on full display as they faced the challenging postseason bracket to claim the crown.

Fifth-year forward Maddie Davis proved to be the hero of the championship game, delivering the final blow in overtime. Off a penalty corner in the extra period, Davis made a perfectly timed redirect of a powerful shot from senior Grace Michael, sending the ball past Kutztown’s goalkeeper into the back of the net. This moment not only clinched the victory but also etched Davis’ name into the history books as the player who secured Saint Anselm’s first national championship.

Davis’ championship-winning goal also set new personal milestones, as it marked her 38th career goal and 102nd career point, both program records. The fifth-year player had been a consistent offensive threat all season long, and her performance in the national championship game concluded an impressive career at Saint Anselm. Her leadership, vision on the field, and ability to come through in clutch moments made her a key figure in the Hawks’ historic run to the title.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saint Anselm Hawks were not considered the favorites entering the tournament, as they were seeded No. 7 in the bracket. Their path to the championship was a testament to their grit and determination. They faced and triumphed over higher-seeded opponents in three consecutive rounds, proving that they could compete with the best teams in the nation.

The Hawks’ journey to the title began with a hard-fought victory over No. 2 seed Assumption. This win set the tone for what would become an unforgettable postseason run. The Hawks then took down No. 3 seed East Stroudsburg, a team that had been a strong opponent throughout the regular season. But it was their win over No. 4 seed Kutztown that truly cemented their place in history. Kutztown, the reigning national champions, were a strong opponent and had dominated the field hockey scene in recent years. Yet, the Hawks rose to the occasion, shutting them out 1-0 in overtime to claim the title.

This string of upsets highlighted the team’s ability to compete and focus when it mattered most. It also showcased their ability to perform in critical moments, with players stepping up in key situations throughout the tournament.

Goalkeeper Sidney Falterer played an instrumental role in the Hawks’ victory, earning her seventh shutout of the season and making five crucial saves in the championship game. Her performance was nothing short of stellar, as she kept a dangerous Kutztown offense at bay throughout the match. In addition to her individual talent, Falterer’s ability to organize the defense and communicate effectively with her backline helped prevent the Golden Bears from generating any significant scoring chances.

Falterer’s efforts were needed in a game when both teams were offensively strong, but neither were able to break through before the end of the match. Her leadership in the goal allowed the Hawks to maintain a strong defensive structure while still looking for the opportunity to strike offensively.

Saint Anselm’s defense, led by Falterer, sophomore Laurentien Van Den Akker, and junior Maggie Burchill, was key in limiting Kutztown’s offensive threats. Throughout the game, the Hawks’ defensive unit remained disciplined, denying Kutztown’s attackers any clear paths to goal. Van Den Akker, in particular, was a standout performer, often putting in interceptions and blocks at key moments. Burchill’s steady presence in the backline also helped ensure that the Golden Bears’ attack never had too much pressure on the goal.

The victory also capped an extraordinary season for the Hawks, who finished with an 18-6 overall record. It was a season marked by both highs and lows, with the team showing resilience after a mid-season setback. After a tough 2-1 loss to Southern New Hampshire in mid-October, the Hawks found themselves with a 7-4 record, but rather than letting that defeat define their season, they rebounded. They went on to win 11 of their final 13 games, demonstrating their capacity to grow and evolve as a team.

Head Coach Carolyn King-Robitaille, who has been at the helm for 13 seasons, now holds a 169-76 record with the Hawks.

With this historic win, the future of Saint Anselm field hockey looks incredibly bright. The Hawks will return a talented core of players, including several key contributors from this championship-winning team. The legacy of the 2024 championship season will serve as inspiration for future generations of Saint Anselm athletes, and the program will undoubtedly continue to build on this success in the coming years.

For now, however, the focus is on celebrating the triumph and honoring the hard work that led to this extraordinary achievement. Congratulations to the Saint Anselm College field hockey team on their historic first NCAA Division II National Championship. Go Hawks!