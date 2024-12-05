Women’s basketball get last minute win over Saint Michael’s

MANCHESTER, N.H. –In a thrilling back-and-forth game, the Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team had a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Saint Michael’s College, 57-55, at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium. The Hawks erased a 10-point deficit in the final quarter, surviving a dramatic buzzer-beating attempt to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Northeast-10 Conference play.

The game began with both teams trading baskets early on, but it was the Purple Knights who would seize control in the second quarter. Saint Michael’s began to find its rhythm, building a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter. The Hawks struggled with their shooting, particularly in the first half, as they struggled to get the inside presence of Saint Michael’s and the sharp shooting from the outside.

Saint Michael’s relied heavily on its star players, Brianna Furch and Amber Furch, to carry the scoring load. Brianna Furch’s aggressive play on the inside and Amber Furch’s ability to draw fouls and hit free throws kept the Purple Knights in control for much of the game. At the half, Saint Michael’s led 35-30, holding a five-point advantage.

Saint Anselm began to turn the tide midway through the fourth quarter. The Hawks found new life as they tightened their defense, forcing several turnovers and making key stops that eventually sparked a comeback.

The key moment in the comeback came with 1:30 remaining when junior guard Addisen Sulikowski (Saco, Maine) drained a crucial three-pointer to cut the Saint Michael’s lead to just one point, 54-53.

The Hawks’ offense began to flow more smoothly in the final minute, with senior forward Melanie Hoyt (Stamford, N.Y.) becoming the focal point of the attack. After Sulikowski’s three-pointer, Hoyt took control, scoring the go-ahead basket with a hook shot inside with 1:09 remaining, giving Saint Anselm its first lead since the early stages of the second quarter.

With the game on the line, the Hawks continued to execute under pressure. Senior guard Elise MacNair (Old Orchard Beach, Maine) added a free throw with 40 seconds left to extend the lead to 56-54. A few seconds later, Hoyt made another clutch free throw to make it 57-54 with 20 seconds remaining. The Purple Knights had one final possession to either tie or win the game.

With the game on the line, Saint Michael’s had one last shot at a miracle. The Purple Knights pushed the ball up the court and got a good look at a potential game-tying three-pointer. As the buzzer sounded, the shot went through the hoop, but after a brief review by the officials, the basket was waved off. The referee’s review confirmed that the shot had been released after the buzzer sounded, sealing the 57-55 victory for the Hawks.

The dramatic ending capped a thrilling comeback, and the crowd erupted as the Hawks celebrated their hard-fought victory. While Saint Michael’s had their chances in the final seconds, Saint Anselm’s defense and clutch shooting down the stretch ultimately secured the win.

The game’s standout performer was Melanie Hoyt, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. Hoyt was a dominant force in the paint, especially in the final minutes, and her ability to make timely baskets helped the Hawks secure the win.

Elise MacNair also played a pivotal role, contributing 12 points, including a crucial 3-of-5 performance from beyond the arc. MacNair’s perimeter shooting helped keep the Hawks in the game when they were struggling to generate offense inside.

The dramatic win over Saint Michael’s will give the Hawks much-needed momentum heading into a challenging road trip, as they continue to build chemistry and strengthen their standing in the NE10.