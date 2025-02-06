Erik Oliver-Bush ’28 crowned as the NE-10 rookie of the week

Freshman Erik Oliver-Bush (Trenton, N.J.) of the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team has been named the Northeast-10 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, the conference announced on January 27th. Oliver-Bush, who currently leads all freshmen in the conference with 12.3 points per game, played a key role in the Hawks’ recent victories over Franklin Pierce and American International.

In the 94-89 win against Franklin Pierce, Oliver-Bush delivered a standout performance, scoring 19 points on 7-10 shooting. The freshman was strong from beyond the arc, going 5-5 from three-point range, setting a new career-high for made threes in a single game. He also contributed five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes on the court.

On the 25th, the Hawks secured a 97-83 win at American International, with Oliver-Bush adding eight points on 3-6 shooting. He connected on 2-4 from long distance, grabbed two rebounds, and recorded a blocked shot in 27 minutes of action.

Across both games last week, Oliver-Bush averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field (10-16) and an impressive 77.8 percent from three-point range (7-9). He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and one assist per game in 60 total minutes of playing time.

This marks the fourth time this season that a Saint Anselm men’s basketball student-athlete has earned the NE10 Rookie of the Week award. Oliver-Bush has now collected the honor three times, with freshman Will Davies (Saco, Maine) receiving the recognition as well.

Saint Anselm looks to build on this momentum as they continue their season, aiming for further success in NE10 conference play.