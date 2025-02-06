Saint Anselm track begins winter session with grit and intensity

The Saint Anselm College women’s track & field team delivered an impressive performance at the John Thomas Terrier Classic and the Panther Invitational on Friday, January 31st, and Saturday, February 1st, setting multiple school records and showcasing strong individual efforts across various events.

The Hawks demonstrated their sprinting prowess in the 200-meter dash, led by sophomore Meredith Pasquarosa (Beverly, Mass.), who clocked in at 25.92 seconds. She was closely followed by sophomore Mia Cruz (Nashua, N.H.) with a time of 26.90, and sophomore Jennifer Baker (Essex, Mass.), who finished at 27.75, completing a strong showing for Saint Anselm in the event.

Junior Rebecca Cady (Lowell, Mass.) had a record-breaking performance in the 400-meter dash, notching a new school record with a time of 57.77 seconds. Her achievement marked a significant milestone for the Hawks’ indoor track history and highlighted her continued development as a top competitor in the event.

In middle-distance events, freshman Samantha Ducharme (Bedford, N.H.) put forth an impressive effort in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:20.33. Senior captain Ava O’Donnell (Raynham, Mass.) had a solid performance in the one-mile run, crossing the finish line at 5:15.87. Fellow captain Nora Conway (Stoneham, Mass.) etched her name in the record books with a school-record time of 18:37.86 in the 5000-meter run, further cementing her place as one of the team’s top distance runners.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hawks carried their momentum into Saturday’s competition at the Panther Invitational II. Freshman Petrina Ofori (Hudson, N.H.) led the charge in the 60-meter hurdles, securing the fastest time for Saint Anselm at 9.56 seconds. Close behind, teammate Reese Nicolosi (Pelham, N.H.) recorded a time of 9.61, adding another strong finish for the Hawks.

Senior captain Ava O’Donnell continued her impressive weekend, this time in the 800-meter run, where she posted a time of 2:25.19. In the longer distances, sophomore Sophia Olsen (Rochester, N.H.) put up a great effort in the 5000-meter run, finishing in 19:20.45.

The Hawks also saw notable performances in the field events. Junior Brianne Rett (Uxbridge, Mass.) made her mark in the shot put with a throw of 10.78 meters, while sophomore Sophia Morin (Brunswick, Maine) demonstrated her strength in the weight throw by throwing 12.74 meters.

Two school records fell over the weekend, emphasizing the team’s ongoing progress and competitiveness. Junior Rebecca Cady’s 400-meter dash time of 57.77 set a new Saint Anselm record, highlighting her speed and endurance. Senior captain Nora Conway’s record-breaking performance in the 5000-meter run, where she clocked in at 18:37.86, demonstrated her exceptional stamina and determination.

Following their impressive performances in Boston, the Hawks will now set their sights on the Crimson Open, hosted by Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 8th. With momentum on their side and school records being rewritten, Saint Anselm’s women’s track & field team is on the climb.

With standout performances across sprints, middle-distance, distance, hurdles, and field events, the Hawks’ recent efforts highlight the depth and talent of the program. As they prepare for upcoming meets, the team’s continued development and record-breaking achievements will be key in shaping a successful season.