Women’s basketball thrives despite low game attendance

Ever since the 2024 Olympics, the public has had an interest in women’s sports. Whether it is from Ilona Maher’s social media presence, the mindboggling performance of Simone Biles or the eight-straight gold medal wins from the US women’s basketball team, there seems to have been an increase in focus on women’s sports.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that the Hawks Women’s Basketball team continues to have lower attendance than the men’s team, even though they have roughly the same record. The women’s team has a fabulous record this year with 12 wins and 6 losses. The team has recently had three consecutive wins through hard work during the games and in practices.

Even with the high record, the attendance between the men’s and women’s games have been noticeably different. At one of the most recent womens’ home game against American International University on January 25th, 178 fans attended. At the most recent men’s home game against St. Thomas Aquinas College on January 29th, 280 fans attended.

Although the difference in attendance is striking, the fans that come to watch help motivate the team towards success. Freshman Addisen Suikowski commented on how the crowd fuels team energy while playing because it helps the team stay motivated to work hard to win. Suikowski stated, “Cheering from the fans also matters because it shows that we are being supported and when someone supports you, it gives you confidence…” Senior Katie Lemanski agreed, saying that …”the crowd gives an energy boost for the whole team.”

Even with the crowd noise, the team has expressed frustration when they see the crowd at men’s games versus their own. Senior Melanie Hoyt stated, “We’ve all shared our frustration about the difference in attendance between our game’s and the men’s. But, we know that it’s something out of our control, which motivates us to bring our own energy to the gym every game day.”

Although the team notices the attendance disparity between the men’s and women’s games, Junior Anna Nelson mentioned that it is also important to entirely focus on the game at hand, rather than the crowd. Nelson states, “Yes, it’s important for our team to stay focused on the game and not on how many people are watching… Although a large crowd brings a great environment to Stoutenburgh Gymnasium, the game plan, our teamwork, and our focus are what leads us to success. We must focus on what we can control every day.”

Even with the frustration about the lower attendance, the Hawks continue to win because of their own motivation and their ability to push away what they cannot control. Suikowski mentioned that the team fuels each other to be at 110% at every practice and game. Suikowski states, “We always want to work hard for our teammates and push each other in practices so that we can have a successful season. I feel like this team is super special because we always stay motivated for each other…and push each other just to be the best versions of ourselves” With this motivation, the women’s team has been successful, without the need for a large crowd.

To prepare for games, Nelson said that each teammate prepares in their own way, but, “As a collective, we all listen to music, pray, and take deep breaths together as one.” This sense of camaraderie unites the team together to win for each other.

Although the athletes focus on how they play, rather than the amount of people watching, it is still important to support our fellow student athletes. Junior Tatum Forbes commented on how the school, and women’s sports in general could receive more recognition and attendance. Forbes states, “To increase attendance at women’s sporting events, I suggest more media exposure. Bringing in videographers to record games, create highlights, and then posting those individual players or teams would help show the amazing talent that these programs have.” Fobes believes that if society saw what these amazing women athletes could do, more people would be inclined to watch. Fobes added to her statement and said, “By giving people a sample of the action online, people may be more willing and curious to attend games and experience it in person.”

Hopefully the rest of the basketball season will be as fruitful as the beginning, and there will be an opportunity to recognize all these amazing women student athletes on campus this year.