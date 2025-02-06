Women’s bowling starts third season off with a strong showing

The Saint Anselm College women’s bowling team returned to action over the weekend, competing in the New England Cup hosted by Bryant University. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Hawks were unable to secure a victory in the one-day event, facing strong competition from Bryant, Merrimack, and Sacred Heart.

Saint Anselm fell to Bryant by a score of 978-810 before suffering defeats against Merrimack (939-800) and Sacred Heart (941-660). The team then faced Merrimack once more in an elimination match during baker play, ultimately falling 867-810.

Freshman Katy McNemar (Chambersburg, Pa.) led the way for the Hawks, posting an impressive 197.3 average, which placed her sixth overall in team play. McNemar demonstrated remarkable consistency, striking in 60 percent of her frames and delivering a standout performance in game one, where she bowled a 256. Her strong play continued where she maintained a 60 percent strike rate, doubled in 83 percent of available opportunities, and averaged 23.8 in the tenth frame.

Fellow freshman Kenzie Davis (Barrington, N.H.) also delivered a solid showing, averaging 177.7 during team play. Davis struck in 36.7 percent of her attempts and closed out the day with impressive scores of 193 and 189. She maintained a 9.5 first ball average and a 19.67 frame average while achieving a 60 percent strike rate in those games. Her consistency extended into baker play, where she double struck in all available frames and successfully set up every tenth frame.

Despite the tough competition and an overall record, the end results did not reflect their level of effort. The team showed great resilience during the event.

The Hawks now turn their attention to the next challenge on their schedule, the Mount Shootout hosted by Mount Saint Mary’s. The event is set to begin on Friday, February 7, at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy, Pa. Saint Anselm will look to take the lessons learned from the New England Cup and use them to fuel a stronger showing as they continue their 2025 campaign.