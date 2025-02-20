Senior Spotlight: Jadon Archer steps up game in men’s basketball

Senior guard Jadon Archer has been a key player for Saint Anselm College this season. The Enfield, Conn. native has shown strong leadership and skill, making a big impact on both offense and defense.

Archer has been a defensive force, ranking among the team’s leaders in steals. His quick hands and awareness have helped the Hawks shut down opponents. Offensively, he has been a reliable scorer, driving to the basket, hitting mid-range jumpers, and knocking down three-pointers. His standout game against Daemen, where he grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, highlighted his all-around ability. He also showcased his passing skills with five assists against Adelphi.

Archer’s journey to success has been built on persistence. After transferring from Monroe College, where he earned NJCAA All-Academic honors, he quickly adjusted to NCAA Division II play. In his first season (2022-23), he made an immediate impact, scoring 12 points in his debut and a season-high 15 points against Daemen. By his junior year, he had become a key contributor, appearing in 22 games and ranking fifth on the team in steals.

As a senior, Archer has stepped into a leadership role, guiding younger players and setting an example with his work ethic. A business major, he has also excelled in academics, earning NE10 Fall Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Anyone who attends games regularly will see Archer’s tenacity on the court. He is a force on the court. His ability to hustle in even the last minutes of the game shows his dedication and skill in basketball. Archer is a leader on the court and directs the energy of the crowd and the team.

Archer has made a lasting impact on the Saint Anselm basketball program. His defensive tenacity, scoring ability, and leadership have been crucial to the team’s success. With aspirations of playing professional basketball, his journey is far from over. For now, Saint Anselm celebrates his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind.