Samantha Ducharme receives NE-10 Rookie of the Week honor

Freshman Sam Ducharme of Bedford, New Hampshire was named the NE-10 Track and Field Rookie of the Week on Tuesday, February 18. After competing in the 800m on Saturday, February 15 at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Ducharme ran a personal best of 2:19.14. This is the second fastest overall in the conference and the fastest by a freshman this season. Since running her personal best in the 800m on February 15, Ducharme has since hit a new record of 2:16.12. The freshman had a silver place finish in the NE-10 Indoor Championship Meet.

The honor of Rookie of the Week for Ducharme is just the beginning for the freshman. “It felt great. I was kind of shocked too when I saw the post and everything. It felt great that I put all this work in to perform well and the recognition was just great” Ducharme said.

When it came to the meet, Ducharme was given splits by her coach, which not one she was able to hit, one she went too fast and on the last lap slowed down. “I mentally realized that I didn’t run the race right but I stuck in the race and everything”, Ducharme said. “ But just hitting those times and getting a personal record is just great,” Ducharme added.

Though track and field is an individual sport, Ducharme credits her training and coaching. Ducharme mentioned that the training and coaching, “Is the reason why I am here.”

The intensity of college athletics can be a difficult adjustment for freshmen, but for Ducharme she gives it all she has. Training for meets, Ducharme shared that she eats the same dinner the night before and preps her body with stretching and rolling out her muscles. To stay focused, Ducharme listens to music and does not talk to anyone so she can be her personal best.

When meet day comes about, Ducharme likes to “Know the race pattern. Knowing my race and just using my nerves to fuel my race instead of being scared.”

With there being a short amount of time left in the season for track and field, Ducharme is prepared. “I just want to continue to push myself and set that personal record in my race. I’m just excited for more meets and more competition”

For the start of Ducharme’s collegiate career in track and field, receiving Rookie of the Week is a stellar accomplishment. “I don’t want to be cocky”, Ducharme said. “Having that in the back of my mind I’m like alright I’m at the top of the freshman class for this” she added. Using this honor for Ducharme pushes her to be her best and hungry for more. This accomplishment is even more motivation for the freshman to be the best.

The next three years at Saint Anselm for Ducharme look promising. “ I just want to continue to better myself, better my races, better my time, one of my other goals coming into school was qualifying for nationals and making nationals so I think definitely doing that this season or upcoming seasons would be super cool” Ducharme said.

Wish Sam and the Hawks best of luck for the rest of their season!