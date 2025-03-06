Track & Field dominates at final meet of the winter season

The Saint Anselm College men’s and women’s track & field teams gave outstanding performances at the Northeast-10 (NE10) Championship Meet over the weekend. The men’s team got a fifth-place finish among eight competing teams, while the women’s team finished strong in third place, highlighted by multiple podium finishes and personal bests.

Freshman Logan Montgomery (Weare, N.H.) stole the show for the Hawks, securing the NE10 Champion title in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 47.82 seconds. Montgomery wasn’t done there—he also grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, clocking another personal best of 21.78 seconds. His performance marked a significant milestone for the program, as he became one of the fastest 400-meter runners in the conference.

The day started strong for the men’s team, with freshman Leo Sheriff (Beverly, Mass.) finishing in fifth place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.43 seconds. Junior Jaidin Haynes (Sayreville, N.J.) secured a silver medal in the 60-meter dash with a crazy time of 6.94 seconds. Haynes also competed in the long jump, where he placed 12th with a mark of 6.11 meters.

In the very difficult heptathlon event, two Hawks had amazing performances. Freshman Peter Hogan (Newport, N.H.) recorded a personal best and earned a bronze medal, while sophomore Finley Raudelunas (Amherst, N.H.) also posted a personal best, finishing in seventh place.

Overall, the men’s team finished fifth in the NE10 Indoor Championship, showing great promise heading into the next stage of competition.

The Saint Anselm women’s track & field team had an impressive showing, taking home a third-place finish in the NE10 Championship. Their biggest victory came in the 4×400-meter relay, where the team of Rebecca Cady (Lowell, Mass.), Meredith Pasquarosa (Beverly, Mass.), Sam Ducharme (Bedford, N.H.), and Jessica Bremberg (Saugus, Mass.) claimed the NE10 championship title with a time of 3:58.28.

The Hawks saw multiple standout performances throughout the weekend. Senior Nora Conway (Stoneham, Mass.) had a strong showing in the 5000-meter run, securing a silver medal with a personal best time. Fellow senior Ava O’Donnell (Raynham, Mass.) also impressed, earning a bronze medal in the mile run and a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run, both with personal best times.

Sophomore Meredith Pasquarosa (Beverly, Mass.) showed off her flexibility between events, landing a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 60-meter dash (7.99 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.06 seconds). Freshman Mia Cruz (Nashua, N.H.) added another silver medal in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.89 seconds.

Rebecca Cady had a strong day on the track as well, placing third in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 57.40 seconds and fourth in the 200-meter dash with another personal best of 25.38 seconds. Sam Ducharme earned a silver medal in the 800-meter run, finishing with a personal best of 2:16.12.

The field events also brought success for the Hawks. Junior Brianna Rett (Uxbridge, Mass.) set two personal records; finishing eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 13.59 meters and fifth in the shot put with a mark of 11.55 meters. Freshman Petrina Ofori (Hudson, N.H.) recorded a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles (9.43 seconds) and placed ninth, while also securing a fourth-place finish in the high jump with a mark of 1.50 meters.

The Hawks now turn their attention to the New England Championships, set to take place March 7-8 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Massachusetts. With momentum from their NE10 performances, both teams look to continue their success at the regional level.