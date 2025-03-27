Women’s ice hockey ends season in NEWHA semifinals

The Saint Anselm College women’s ice hockey team wrapped up their 2024-25 season on Wednesday night with a 3-0 loss to Sacred Heart University in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Semifinals. Despite a strong effort, the Hawks were unable to break through their defense, bringing their season to an end with a 12-19-7 overall record and a 10-11-7 mark in conference play.

The game began as a close matchup, with both teams registering five shots on goal in the opening ten minutes. Saint Anselm then picked up the offensive pressure, firing nine more shots over the next four minutes. Sacred Heart struck first when they had a good breakaway opportunity, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. By the end of the first period, the Hawks had outshot their opponent 20-11 but found themselves trailing.

Sacred Heart carried their momentum into the second period, coming close to extending their lead early on when a shot hit the goalpost. A tripping penalty on Saint Anselm at the 9:32 mark gave the Pioneers their first power play of the game. Less than a minute into the advantage a player converted a rebound chance to double Sacred Heart’s lead. The Hawks responded with a power play of their own just two minutes later, generating three shots on goal, but they could not find the back of the net. The Pioneers held a 2-0 lead heading into the final period.

The third period saw another power-play goal for Sacred Heart as they scored on a rebound just as a Saint Anselm penalty was about to expire. The Hawks had a late power-play opportunity with just under three minutes left but were unable to get it in. Despite multiple offensive chances in the closing minutes, the Hawks could not solve Sacred Heart’s goaltender Carly Greene, who made a career-high 50 saves in the shutout win.

Saint Anselm displayed strong offensive pressure throughout the game, finishing with an 86-65 advantage in total shots and a 50-40 edge in shots on goal. Senior forward Tyra Turner led the team with 11 shots, while fellow senior Audrey Jackson contributed six. In the faceoff circle, freshman Lucy DeCoteau had the best success rate for the Hawks, winning 54.5% of her draws.

On the defensive side, freshman Justyce Ohlgren led Saint Anselm with three blocked shots. Junior goaltender Ava Hills made 37 saves in the net.

The loss marked the Hawks’ second defeat to Sacred Heart in postseason play, bringing their all-time record against the Pioneers to 30-14-5. While the team fell short of advancing to the championship game, they continued their strong tradition of reaching the NEWHA Semifinals, making it to this stage in every season since the league’s start.

The team demonstrated resilience and determination, battling through a competitive season and finishing strong in the NEWHA tournament. As the program looks ahead to the future, they will aim to build upon their experiences and come back stronger in the 2025-26 season.

For now, the Hawks will celebrate their achievements and the contributions of their senior players, who have played a key role in shaping the team. While their season may have ended in Fairfield, Conn., Saint Anselm women’s ice hockey remains a strong competitor in the NEWHA, eager for another shot at the championship next year.