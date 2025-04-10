Celebrations continue for field hockey’s historic championship

In a huge achievement, the Saint Anselm College women’s field hockey team secured their first NCAA Division II National Championship on November 24, 2024, marking a milestone for the college’s athletic program. The Hawks secured a 1-0 overtime victory against Kutztown University, with fifth-year player Maddie Davis scoring the decisive goal.

Entering the NCAA postseason as the seventh seed, Saint Anselm faced a challenging path to the title. They overcame higher-seeded opponents, including second-seed Assumption University and third-seed East Stroudsburg University, before facing fourth-seed Kutztown in the final. The championship match remained scoreless through regulation, leading to a tense overtime period. In the scoring moment, Davis redirected a shot from senior Grace Michael into the net, securing the victory.

Following their championship win, the Hawks received widespread recognition. They were honored during halftime at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games involving Clemson University and McNeese State University in Providence, Rhode Island. These ceremonies celebrated the team’s remarkable achievement .

The team was also featured in Manchester, New Hampshire’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Elm Street. The players and coaching staff paraded through the streets, greeted by cheering fans who celebrated their national title. This event highlighted the local community’s pride in the team’s accomplishment.

The national championship has had a profound impact on the lives of the Saint Anselm field hockey players. Many have experienced increased recognition both on and off-campus.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Hawks are focused on maintaining their high standards. The coaching staff is dedicated to recruiting talented athletes who embody the team’s values of hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship. With the foundation of a national championship, Saint Anselm’s field hockey program is set up for continued success in the years to come.

The journey of the Saint Anselm College women’s field hockey team serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through dedication, teamwork, and community support. Their national championship not only brought glory to their college but also left an indelible mark on their lives and the community.