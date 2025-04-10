Men’s basketball remains committed to high standards, faces changes

The 2024-2025 season was a period of changes for the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team. Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Chris Santo, a former Hawks standout and assistant coach, the team navigated the challenges of a roster overhaul and the departure of a legendary coach. Despite these hurdles, the Hawks demonstrated resilience and determination, laying a solid foundation for future success.

In April 2024, Chris Santo ’15 was named the 11th head coach in the program’s history, succeeding Keith Dickson, who retired after 37-years of coaching. Dickson’s impressive legacy included 719 victories and 22 NCAA Division II tournament appearances. Santo, who played under Dickson and later served as his assistant, was already used to the program’s culture and expectations. Reflecting on his new role, Santo expressed, “I played here, I graduated from here, and I got my start in the coaching business here. This is a truly special place. I’m so proud to be taking over this program, and it means a lot to me that we do well.”

The Hawks faced a significant roster transformation, welcoming seven new players—half of the team. This substantial turnover presented both opportunities and challenges. Santo acknowledged the adjustment period, noting, “It’s a massive turnover for what Saint Anselm is used to. We’re working every day to try to speed up the process of becoming cohesive.”

The season started with an exhibition match against the University of Vermont, where the Hawks held a seven-point lead with four minutes remaining but ultimately fell short. Despite the loss, Santo found encouragement in the team’s performance, viewing it as a learning opportunity and a testament to their potential.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hawks’ regular-season journey was a rollercoaster of highs and lows. They kicked off with a commanding 103-69 victory over Roberts Wesleyan on November 8, 2024, showcasing their offensive power. Despite the win, the team faced challenges against more difficult opponents, including a 96-55 loss to #4 Daemen and a narrow 91-82 defeat by American International.

A notable highlight was the December 4, 2024, matchup against Southern Connecticut State. The Hawks secured their fifth consecutive victory with an 82-72 win, with five players scoring 12 or more points and grabbing five or more rebounds. Freshman Will Davies emerged as a key contributor, setting career-highs with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Throughout the season, the Hawks demonstrated their ability to compete with top-tier teams, securing wins against Franklin Pierce, New Haven, and Bentley. They also faced setbacks, including losses to Assumption, Pace, and Southern New Hampshire.

Senior guard Jaden Archer was unanimously chosen as team captain, embodying the leadership qualities Santo thought fitted a captain best. Santo praised Archer’s dedication, stating, “Jaden has really bought into what I’m preaching. He plays hard and does whatever it takes to help the team. That sense of urgency and dedication is what we need.”

The integration of high-profile transfers also benefited the team’s dynamics. 6’9″ forward Juju Ramirez brought valuable experience from a Division I program, with Santo noting, “Juju is going to play a big role for us.”

Returning guard Josh Morissette continued to be a fan favorite and a promising leader on the court. Santo observed, “Josh has everything he needs to become one of the program’s greats. He’s shown incredible skill and is now stepping up as a leader. It’s exciting to see his growth.”

The Hawks entered the Northeast-10 Championship as the #7 seed, reflecting their 9-11 conference record. In the first round, they delivered a commanding 84-53 victory over #10 seed American International, demonstrating their potential in high-stakes situations. However, their postseason run concluded with a 78-70 loss to #2 seed Southern New Hampshire in the quarterfinals.

Reflecting on the season, Santo expressed pride in the team’s resilience and fight. He acknowledged the challenges of the transition, stating, “The transition from Coach to Coach can be really hard on players, and they consistently gave me belief and effort in the areas I was asking of them.”

Santo also highlighted areas for growth, particularly in addressing individual limitations through targeted recruiting to improve team efficiency. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the program’s standards and pursuing championships, stating, “Our standards will never waver. We will pursue Championships.”

As the Hawks prepare for the upcoming season, the focus remains on building cohesion, enhancing player development, and upholding the program’s rich tradition of excellence. Santo’s deep connection to Saint Anselm College, both as a former player and coach, positions him to lead the team into a promising future. With a blend of experienced leaders and emerging talent, the Hawks are sure to make significant strides in the Northeast-10 Conference.