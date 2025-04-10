Women’s tennis team puts up a fight in Florida matches

The Saint Anselm College women’s tennis team took to the courts in Florida for a two-match. After suffering a 7-0 loss against nationally ranked No. 6 Flagler College on February 28, the Hawks bounced back with determination and dominance, earning a 6-1 win over Edward Waters University in Jacksonville on March 1.

This marked the first-ever meeting between Saint Anselm and both Florida programs, setting up critical early-season tests for the Hawks.

The trip opened with a challenging matchup against powerhouse Flagler, a program consistently ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA Division II national polls. Despite the final scoreline, the Hawks did not go down without a fight.

In doubles, the team of junior Irene Garbo and her partner put up a solid effort at the No. 1 slot, narrowly falling in a 6-4 contest that showed sharp net play and baseline rallies. Flagler clinched all three doubles matches to secure the early point.

Singles play saw more of the same pressure from Flagler, but the Hawks held their own. Garbo once again led the charge, taking her opponent to a tiebreak in the first set of the No. 1 singles match. Though she eventually dropped the match in straight sets, her effort set a tone.

This brought a fresh start and renewed energy for the Hawks as they traveled north to Jacksonville to face off against Edward Waters.

Juniors Julie Börschig and Camila Heredia Osante were particularly impressive in doubles, dominating their opponents 6-0 at the No. 2 position with precision and seamless communication. Their win set the tone early and energized the rest of the squad.

In singles play, Heredia Osante and fellow junior Natalia Gonzalez Ramos were unstoppable in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, both winning their matches without losing a single game. Their victories were a testament to their individual skill and the depth of the Hawks’ lineup.

With the Florida swing behind them, the Hawks returned to New Hampshire where they’ll take a brief rest before resuming action at home. Their next match is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. against Post University.

The trip to Florida not only tested Saint Anselm against tough competition but also showed the team’s potential.