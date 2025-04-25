Golf team continues strong campaign at SNHU invitational

The Saint Anselm College men’s golf team continued its strong spring season over the weekend, putting together another impressive performance at the Penmen Spring Invitational hosted by Southern New Hampshire University. The Hawks finished fourth out of eight teams, holding their own against some tough competition and ending the two-day tournament with a team score of +5.

Leading the way for Saint Anselm was freshman Brandon Vitarisi, who has quickly become a key player for the team this season. Vitarisi showed excellent control and focus throughout the tournament, shooting even par in the first round and following it up with a one-under 71 in round two. His total score of 143 (-1) placed him in a tie for eighth out of 45 golfers competing in the event.

But Vitarisi wasn’t the only standout for the Hawks. The team saw strong performances from several of its younger players, particularly fellow freshmen Nick Nowak and Riley Reardon. Both players tied for 14th place individually with scores of +2 (146). Nowak started the tournament on a high note, carding a one-under 71 on Saturday before shooting a 75 on Sunday. Reardon, meanwhile, turned things around after a tough opening round of 76. He bounced back with a strong second round, shooting a two-under 70 to climb up the leaderboard.

Freshman Nicholas Emery also had a solid showing for the Hawks. He stayed consistent with back-to-back rounds of 74, finishing the tournament at +4 (148) and securing 20th place overall. Senior Michael Papamechail brought experience to the lineup and delivered a dependable performance. He shot a +2 in the first round and a +4 in the second to finish with a two-round total of 150 (+6), tying for 23rd.

The Hawks’ team performance was one of their best of the season, with all five golfers finishing in the top half of the field. Their combined effort led to a fourth-place finish overall, a strong result considering the level of competition. The team outperformed Bates, American International, Assumption’s B team, and Franklin Pierce. Wilmington University (Del.) took home first place with an impressive score of -5, while Southern New Hampshire and Assumption tied for second at +1.

What stands out most about this performance is the depth and potential of Saint Anselm’s young roster. With four freshmen in the lineup, the team showed that they’re not just participating, they’re competing.

The team will look to keep the momentum going with a quick turnaround. Saint Anselm returns to action on Tuesday, April 22nd, when they compete in the Penmen Season Finale, another two-day tournament hosted once again by Southern New Hampshire. This time, the action moves to Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, N.H.

As the season winds down, the Hawks are proving that they’re a group to watch, not just this year, but in seasons to come. With a core of talented underclassmen and strong leadership from their senior players, Saint Anselm men’s golf is building something special.