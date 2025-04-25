Track and field remains keen on winning NE-10 conference

The Saint Anselm Men and Women’s Track and Field Teams kickstarted their outdoor season on March 28, 2025. The women’s team opened their season at the SNHU Spring Invite where they took home three individual first place finishes and runners setting multiple career bests.

Rebecca Cady ’26 finished the 100m dash landing in first place. The junior finished with a time of 12.45, marking a career best at the time. Ava O’Donnell ’25 landed first in the 5000m, finishing with a career best of 18:30.49. Sophia Morin ’27 recorded the best throw in javelin with a mark of 39.73 meters, putting the sophomore in first place. She was also able to set a career best in the Hammer Throw, which reached 40.13 meters.

Sophia Olsen ’27 set a career best on opening day in the mile run with a time of 5:35.02. Reese Nicolosi ’28 set a career best time in the 100m hurdles finishing with a time of 15.44. Jessica Bremberg also set career bests in the 400m finishing with a time of 1:03.83 and the triple jump.

The men started the season at the SNHU Spring Invite and also brought back three individual first place finishes and multiple career bests. A triple freshman lineup took home first place in the 100m, 110m hurdles, and the pole vault.Joseph D’Angelo ’28 took first and set a career best in the 100m with a time of 10.87. Leo Sheriff ’28 won first in the 110m hurdles with a career best time of 15.35. Mubeshire Bradshaw ’28 won the pole vault clearing 3.95 meters and set a career best in the long jump which reached 5.51 meters.

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Ferschke ’28 set a career best in the hammer throw, reaching 38.01 meters. Kyle Pierce ’26 set a career best in the hammer throw as well, reaching 40.72 meters. Christian Wetzel hit a career best in the 5000m with a time of 16:04.24. Peter Hogan ’28 set a career best in the long jump, reaching 6.49 meters and a career high in the discus and javelin throw, reaching 32.54 meters and 39.14 meters. Samuel Jones ’27 had a career best time of 50.52 in the 400m and Brady Ash ’27 had a career best time in the 400m hurdles of 59.49.

The Hawks took it to Durham, New Hampshire at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, April 5 for the Jim Boulanger Invitational for the second meet of their outdoor season. Several Hawks recorded career bests. Ava O’Donnell ’25 set a career best time of 4:54.47 in the 1500m and Sophia Olsen ’27 set a personal best in the 5000m, finishing seventh with a time of 18:55.13. Brianne Rett ’27 recorded career bests in both the shot put and hammer throw at 11.59 meters and 43.02 meters.

Andrew Keene ’26 had a personal best in the 5000, putting a time down of 16:26.90. Christian Wetzel also set a new personal best in the 1500m, finishing with a time of 4:16.20. Colin Burns ’28, in the hammer throw, recorded a career best throw of 41.14 meters and Kyle Frank ’26 in the javelin recorded a career best throw of 30.87 meters.

Next for the Hawks was the Ed Daniels Invitational which had been postponed to Monday, April 14 due to inclement weather the weekend prior. Both men and women’s track and field dominated the meet with the women securing the first place spot and the men finishing in a strong second. The women took 152 points which finished 13 points ahead of the runner up, while the men tallied 123 points, just 23 points shy of first.

Sam Ducharme ’28 received her first collegiate win in the 800m with a time of 2:19.99, a full second ahead of the field. Meredith Pasquarosa finished her debut in the 400m hurdles strong by winning the event with a time of 1:05.11. Leo Sheriff ’28 hit a career best of 115.06 in the 100m hurdles, which was his second win of the season in the event. Logan Montgomer ’28 in his outdoor debut, was able to snatch a win in the 400m with a time of 48.09, over a full second ahead of the next finisher.

At the final meet before the NE10 Outdoor Championship at the Merrimack College Alumni Classic, the women’s track and field recorded two first place finishes and the men’s track and field recorded two first place finishes as well. With a strong finish to the regular outdoor season for the Hawks, the NE10 Outdoor Championship is looking promising for the track and field teams.

The championship is set to take place on Friday, May 2, so wish the Hawks best of luck at the end of their strong season!