Lacrosse’s Elizabeth Driscoll ’25 wins NE10 Goalie of the Year

On Tuesday, April 29, Elizabeth Driscoll ’25 of the Saint Anselm Women’s Lacrosse team received the honor of the NE10 Goalie of the Year, marking the second time the senior has won the accolade in the last three seasons. This came after Driscoll received the NE10 Goalie of the Week for the third time this season.

Driscoll first received NE10 Rookie of the Week on Monday, March 3 after making 19 saves against Franklin Pierce and Roberts Wesleyan. The Hawks took a victory of 17-3 against Franklin Pierce and 15-12 against Roberts Wesleyan with the star goalie in the crease. The senior next received the accolade on Monday, March 24 after dominating with 28 saves. She had a 12 save performance against Daemen University clinching a 21-3 win. The senior also stopped 10 shots against Embry-Riddle when unfortunately the Hawks took a narrow loss of 13-12. Driscoll next had 6 saves in a victory over D’Youville. She next received the honor on Monday, April 21 after playing a key role in the team’s victory of 10-9 over Assumption. Driscoll made five of her season high 15 saves in the fourth quarter to hold a win against the Greyhounds.

In program history, Driscoll is the first member of the women’s lacrosse team to receive Goalie of the Year for the second time. Winning it for the first time in 2023, she joined Allie DiRicco ’07 as the only other Hawk to receive this honor. She is also the fourth player in NE10 conference history to win Goalie of the Week multiple times.

On top of winning this honor, Elizabeth Driscoll also claimed a spot on the All-NE10 First Team after a fierce season. This season, Driscoll leads the NE10 in goals saved as well as second in all of NCAA Division II with a save percentage of .541, putting the senior in a top 10 mark nationally. The senior averaged 10.06 saves per game and is one of 21 goalies in the country to stop at least 10 shots per game.

Driscoll hit the crease this season starting in all games logging more than 927 minutes. The senior leads the team with 40 ground balls and has caused over 13 turnovers, the most she has seen in her career. The Goalie of the Year this season hit the milestone of over 500 career saves, the second most of all time, as well as 36 goaltending victories, setting a new program record.

Driscoll was able to take her team, for the second time in program history, to the NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship announced on Sunday, May 4 after the NCAA Selection Show. The Hawks are nationally ranked No. 25 and have taken the No. 5 seed in the East Region. The last and only ever appearance in the championship was the 2014 season when the Hawks unfortunately fell short in the first round to Adelphi.

The Lady Hawks take on the No. 4 seed, New Haven, on Thursday, May 8 in Garden City, New York hosted by Adelphi. Saint Anselm has a conference record of 12-6 this season and an NE10 record of 6-4. Wish Elizabeth and the rest of the Hawks good luck as they head into the first rounds. Go Hawks!