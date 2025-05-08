Ultimate Frisbee team hosts home tournament, celebrates seniors

On Saturday, April 27th, the Saint Anselm College Ultimate Frisbee team hosted its annual home tournament, welcoming Providence College, Plymouth State University, and the University of New England to campus for a competition. Despite the cold rain and strong winds, the Hawks finished the day with a 3-1 record. Their only loss came in the hard-fought championship match against Providence College.

This tournament not only capped off a successful season, but also marked an emotional farewell to a large and impactful senior class. Senior captains Nick Longo and Gracie (Grace) Atkins, along with board members Matthew Charges and Sophia Leo, were honored for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the club. Their passion for the sport, commitment to growth, and consistent efforts behind the scenes have helped transform the team into one of the most active club sports on campus.

Thanks to their leadership, the team competed in numerous tournaments this year, including an overnight trip to Portland, Maine for the popular Lobster Pot, one of the largest Ultimate tournaments in the Northeast. From organizing travel and coordinating gameplay to providing a supportive team environment, these seniors have laid the foundation for a legacy that will be carried on for years to come.

With 15 seniors graduating this semester, the team faces a major transition. However, underclassmen are already stepping into leadership roles, motivated to continue the club’s momentum. The returning players are determined to not only maintain the standard set by the Class of 2025, but to push the team to new competitive heights in future tournaments. Plans are already in motion to expand participation and pursue more tournaments next season.

As a testament to their growth and influence, the Saint Anselm College Ultimate Frisbee team was recently awarded the SGA Club of the Year, an award that honors excellence in school involvement, teamwork, and community. The award reflects the team’s outstanding dedication not only to the sport but also to building an inclusive and ambitious club environment.

The season may have come to a close, but the ambitions and dedication given by this year’s seniors will carry on through the next generation of players. As the team looks toward a bright future, the legacy of the Class of 2025 will be remembered, and honored, every time there is the first pull. Thank you Nick Longo, Gracie Atkins, Matthew Carges, and Sophia Leo for all you have done for the team and for the club.