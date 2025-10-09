LeBron James uses status to tease fans on retiring from the NBA

In the world of sports, few have transcended their respective sports like LeBron James in the NBA. In many ways he is on the levels of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Floyd Maywether in terms of celebrity. Especially at a point where one would say James is in the twilight of his career, announcements about retirement are very much within the cards being dealt. With being in the NBA for the better bart of almost 25 years, LeBron is a lot closer to the end of his career than he was to the beginning. With this being said, James is more than aware about the race against father time in his prestigious career. On Monday Oct 6, LeBron posted an ominous video to his social media pages. The video had a journalist on one side of the screen then sitting James on the other side. The video teased “the second announcement” which is paying homage to what may be the most controversial moment of James’s career where he announced that he was abandoning his hometown team the Cleveland Caveliers and joining a “super team” in the Dwayne Wade Miami Heat alongside Chris Bosh. This iconic announcement warranted it’s own Sports Center special on ESPN titled “the Announcement” because of the magnitude of the move with a player of LeBron’s stature. Fans across the globe saw this announcement of this moment and immediately began to speculate that this was going to be the thing basketball fans have wondering when it would happen, whether or not the king was vacating the throne. This however, wound up not the case. What wound up transpiring was nothing short but a rather slap in the face to many fans as the “second announement” had absolutely nothing about Basketball. Rather it was LeBron announcing a partnership he was going to have with Hennesey. Social media erupted in criticism for James and his execution of an announcement like this. While some poked fun at it, many were upset due to the gravity of titling the video as a reference for a league altering announcement like his when he moved to Miami. Prior to the video’s release, ticket prices soared for all Lakers games thinking LeBron was announcing he was retiring. The sports world’s top brass also had their fair share of thoughts on the move. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith believed that James was taking advantage of his legacy to toy with fans, and that there was no reason for James to go this route with his partnership. The ultimate question now is when LeBron does eventually retire, how will he go about it after this botched partnership.

