Track & field facility wins town OK, ground to be broken

Since storming onto campus, the Saint Anselm track and field team has dominated the NE-10 in competition, being one of the best teams in the conference since their inception. The program has been on the rise and is continuing to do so heading into the 2025- 26 season. With the team poised to dominate the conference this season the Hawks are set to get a brand new piece to add to the program. After a long battle to obtain the proper ‘oks’ on where to place, the Saint Anselm track and field team is set to break ground on a facility for its team. The track was announced back in 2023. The original plan was to have the facility ready for 2024. However, over the past 2 years, there have been several delays with the project including property issues as the college falls on the lines of three towns, Manchester, Goffstown, and Bedford. As well as the property issues, the College went all-in on the building of the new Grappone Hall for the nursing program which also delayed the project. Now that the hall has been opened the college has pivoted focus to work to get the track project approved. Over the summer, the college gained approval from the town of Bedford to break ground on the project. Ground is expected to be broken Friday Oct 9 in a ceremony dedicating the project. The facility is set to be ready by the fall of 2026. With the addition of the track finally coming to the Hilltop, there is a sigh of relief from the athletes on the track and field team. With the addition of the facility the team has a proper home to host practices and meets. In the past, the team has had to practice elsewhere and out of state at times to hold practices. For underclassman on the team, the athletes on the team are excited to enjoy the fruits of the new facility. However, for seniors on the team, there is a bittersweet feeling. This roots from the fact that they should have had this facility for at least a few years before graduation. Instead, they won’t be able to enjoy the new facility. Brandon LeBlanc ’26 is glad for the new facility. Saying “I am glad the track is finally being built, it will be a great facility for the team to have.” While he is excited to have this new facility for future athletes. He is disappointed that the it is coming a few years too late for him to enjoy. “I was a little disappointed when the track was initially being delayed, but many of the reasons it was delayed were out of the school’s control, so it was something I just accepted and worked around.” he said. The delays frustrated the team over the past few years, as some players had considered transferring due to the saga that was obtaining the ability to build the facility. When looking at the rest of the cross country and track and field seasons, the team is expecting to get a big boost in morale going into the rest of the season. LeBlanc believes that the announcement is going to boost the morale of the team. “The team is obviously very excited to have the track being built, it has been a long time coming and we can’t wait to see it completed and get out there.” he said. As the progress grows on the brand new facility, the track and field team is going to be poised to wreak havoc on the NE-10 and will be in position to have a great home field advantage with the brand new facility.

