HAWK TAKES PGA Debate over

For the better part of the last 2 years there has been a lot of debate in regards to the biggest feud in professional sports; PGA vs LIV. The LIV tour, funded by PIF of Saudi Arabia, has been able to bring in some of the greatest golfers in the world to join their tour for hundreds of millions of dollars.

While the idea of the tour is harmless there has been great debate in the ethics of the PIF. From human rights violations to links to some terrorist organizations in the middle east, the PIF’s involvement in LIV golf’s tour has been a dark mark on the LIV name. Since its founding, LIV has brought in legendary golfers like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Dustin Johnson for absurd money to play only a small handful of tournaments a year compared to the PGA tour’s grueling schedule.

While there is room for reason as to why older players like Poulter, Garcia, and Mickelson would want to join the tour. For younger players that have joined it makes zero sense. LIV has also roped in top talent on the PGA Tour like Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson Dechambeau. This is where the debate between the two tours really root from; top talent going over to a tour built from questionable ethics for insane money.

With LIV golfers being able to compete in the major tournaments, as long as they meet the requirements, this PGA vs LIV really blooms during the major season. Last year, two LIV golfers won majors, Brooks Koepka and John Rham. After last year’s major season, many thought the debate was over as to which tour was better. LIV has reigned supreme. Until the Grim Reaper came along… aka Scottie Scheffler.

As of writing this, Scottie is on a tear no one has seen since prime Tiger Woods. In a span of 5 weeks, Sheffler has won 4 tournaments. Those 4 tournaments are the Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Masters (major), and the RBC Heritage.

These 4 tournaments have some of the biggest purses in professional golf. Keep in mind he is also winning at this clip all the while his Wife is expecting their first child due at any moment (maybe the child will be born by the time this releases, if so… congrats Scottie!). There is absolutely NO golfer on the planet that can even remotely compete with him right now.

As long as he is within 6 or so strokes of the lead heading into Saturday, he can’t be counted out. He is inevitable. This is undeniable. He is dominating at a clip no one has seen since Tiger. Along with Scottie, players like Wyndham Clark and Rory Mclroy have been the workhorses for the tour.

There shouldn’t be debate in regards to the PGA vs LIV. The PGA has continued to show time and time again that the best players in the world play on the tour, rather than LIV where you have a handful of events throughout the year and pay your players a ton of money. Personally, LIV golf has been nothing but a stain on the world of professional golf.

From the PIF funding to the types of personalities that have joined the tour, it has become evident the tour and players only care about money and not the love of the game. On top of that, players like Dustin Johnson have been shielded by the PGA tour from public controversy, and the fact that he went to LIV is nothing but a crappy slap in the face to the PGA tour.

On the bright side, the LIV style of little play time has proven to be insufficient in tournaments like the Masters and other majors. While a merger between the two parties is imminent, it can not be ignored the damage LIV has caused to the world of golf. While the tournament format make for an interesting layout, the roots of the organization and the personality types they have corralled for their roster, is just another reason as to why the PGA have LIV’s number.

As bold as this may be to say, but the PGA tour is better off without every single player that went to LIV. That includes Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, and Abraham Ancer.

The PGA tour has only gotten stronger amidst this feud with LIV golf, and there is zero sign that LIV will ever overtake the PGA tour as the world’s premiere tour for professional golf. That’s the take.