Hawks hold on in thriller victory over Post

Kimberly McWhinnie, Sports Editor
December 5, 2024
JuJu Ramirez in game against Franklin Pierce

WATERBURY, Conn. –The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a 91-74 victory over Post University in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Drubner Center. Junior Juju Ramirez (Lawrence, Kan.) set a career-high for the second straight game, leading the Hawks with 25 points, while senior Zac Taylor (Victoria, Australia) contributed a season-high 18 points off the bench. Senior Sean McCarthy (Cork, Ireland) also reached a personal milestone, scoring his 1000th career point in the victory.

The win improves Saint Anselm’s record to 5-2 on the season, while Post drops to 5-3. The Hawks have now won four consecutive games.

Saint Anselm opened the game strong, with junior Josh Morissette (Exeter, N.H.) knocking down a three-pointer on the first possession. However, Post quickly answered with a 12-2 run, started by eight points from Deng Deang, who connected on a pair of threes. The Eagles extended their lead to 18-7 with 15:00 left in the first half, but the Hawks responded with an 7-0 run, thanks to a key layup from McCarthy and a tightened defense that held Post scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Despite Post pushing their lead back to 26-17 on three consecutive baskets, Saint Anselm kept chipping away. Ramirez hit a three-pointer, and redshirt freshman Greg Cantwell (Glen Head, N.Y.) added two more from beyond the arc to help close the gap to 31-30 with four minutes remaining. 

The Hawks regained the lead before halftime after consecutive three-pointers from Morissette and Taylor, entering the locker room with a 40-36 advantage.

The second half began with McCarthy scoring the first six points for Saint Anselm, extending the lead to 46-36. Post answered with nine straight points from Deang, including a three-pointer, which cut the Hawks’ lead to 46-45.

Saint Anselm then went on an 11-0 run, capped by an and-one basket from Ramirez and a three-pointer from Morissette, to push their lead to 57-49. The Hawks extended their advantage to 10 points, 64-54, with 11:50 left, as Ramirez added two more layups during a stretch that saw the Hawks hold Post scoreless for over four minutes.

Taylor came alive down the stretch, draining two more three-pointers to push the Hawks’ lead to 80-57, their largest margin of the game. The Eagles were unable to recover, and Saint Anselm closed out the game with a 91-74 win.

The Hawks outperformed the Eagles in fastbreak points (15-9) and assists (22 to 10), while Post held a slight advantage in rebounding (39-37), largely due to a 13-2 edge in offensive rebounds. Juju Ramirez had a career-high 25 points and added six rebounds. This is the second consecutive game in which he has set a new personal scoring mark. Zac Taylor came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points and provided a significant spark for the Hawks. Sean McCarthy finished with 16 points , nine rebounds, and scored his 1000th career point.

 

