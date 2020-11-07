Biden triumphs over Trump in 2020 Presidential Election

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was been elected as the 46th President of the United States, multiple news agencies have reported.

His victory came at 11:30 a.m. when Pennsylvania was called for the challenger, putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win. Thirty minutes later, Nevada was also called in Biden’s favor, putting his electoral college vote total at 279. The states of Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina have yet to be called.

Biden’s victory came after four long days of waiting for results. Across campus, liberal minded students broke out into celebration. A black sedan could be see driving around campus with its windows down, blasting Queen’s 1977 song, “We Are the Champions,” as four women hung out the windows, singing along.

The election of Biden has made history, with his Vice President, Kamala Harris, being the first woman to hold that title. Additionally, Harris made history as the first person of color to be vice president.

With his defeat, Donald Trump has become the first president since 1992 to be denied a second term in office. As of writing this, he has yet to concede defeat and recounts are expected in Georgia and Wisconsin, though election historians say that it is unlikely that this will flip those states in Trump’s favor.

This is a developing story. Expect more details in the next print edition of The Saint Anselm Crier.