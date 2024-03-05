SGA candidates debate key student issues during critical period of change

In anticipation of the student body electing a president and vice president for the 2024-25 academic year on March 6 and 7, three sets of candidates answered questions from Crier staff and audience members.

Salvatore Parent ’25 (P) and Diego Benites ’25 (VP) are seeking reelection. They will be challenged by Molly Timberlake ’25 (P) and Michael Hanna ’26 (VP), as well as Aidan Carroll ’26 (P) and William Dervin ’26 (VP). Dervin was not able to attend.

The Crier remains committed to amplifying student voices and keeping the community informed throughout the election process and beyond. Learn about the candidates’ views on key issues such as transparency, budget management and club funding, accessibility and more.