SGA candidates debate key student issues during critical period of change

In anticipation of the student body electing a president and vice president for the 2024-25 academic year on March 6 and 7, three sets of candidates answered questions from Crier staff and audience members.
Salvatore Parent ’25 (P) and Diego Benites ’25 (VP) are seeking reelection. They will be challenged by Molly Timberlake ’25 (P) and Michael Hanna ’26 (VP), as well as Aidan Carroll ’26 (P) and William Dervin ’26 (VP). Dervin was not able to attend.
The Crier remains committed to amplifying student voices and keeping the community informed throughout the election process and beyond. Learn about the candidates’ views on key issues such as transparency, budget management and club funding, accessibility and more.
>> Discord between student leadership group, SGA ushers in new ideas on collaborative efforts
>> Candidates divided on the transparency of club funding, express the need for more communication overall
>> Benites defends culture of senate meetings despite pushback from sitting members
>> Candidates tackle budget cuts and campus changes
>> Candidates speak on importance of student input during budget discussions
>> SGA candidates offer fresh solutions during critical period of change
>> Parent, Benites look to capitalize on administrative connections if re-elected
>> Timberlake, Hanna say accessibility, fair treatment are their main priorities
>> Carroll, Dervin say lack of SGA experience is their secret strength
Story continues below advertisement